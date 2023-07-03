September Date announced for Her Network’s “Her Summit 2023″

Her Network, a global inspirational and lifestyle platform for women, has announced the return of Her Summit for its second edition. Her Summit, a transformative event designed to inspire and empower progressive women from diverse backgrounds, is scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos,

Themed “Moving Her Forward”, this year’s Her Summit aims to create an inclusive, diverse, and collaborative environment where women can exchange ideas, share experiences, and learn from one another.

Through dynamic and engaging discussions, participants will gain inspiration and practical strategies to apply in their journeys. The summit promises to be a powerful catalyst for personal and professional growth, offering a unique opportunity for women to connect, learn, and advance on their respective paths.

“As we celebrate seven years of uplifting and amplifying women’s stories and accomplishments, we are thrilled to be back for the second edition of Her Summit as a culmination of our efforts,” said Nkem Onwudiwe, the founder of Her Network and convener, Her Summit.

“We believe in the cumulative power of women coming together to connect with and uplift one another because, like I always say, no woman is an island, and we do need one another to thrive, and we’re so proud of how Her Summit provides that platform for progressive women to convene, learn from each other, and move forward in their lives and careers.”

Her Summit represents a pivotal moment for women to unite and celebrate their collective strength and accomplishments.