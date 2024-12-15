Seth Terkper’s Free SHS Remarks Spark Debate Within NDC

Former Ghanaian Finance Minister Seth Terkper’s recent comments regarding the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy have sparked a heated debate within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly among its youth members.

During an interview on TV3, Terkper proposed limiting the Free SHS initiative to day students instead of maintaining its current universal application. Citing examples from Europe, Terkper argued that a more targeted approach could alleviate the financial burden of the policy. “Why don’t we follow their examples? What makes us think that we should support free SHS unfettered? Unfettered in the sense that the government takes every cost,” he stated.

His remarks, though rooted in pragmatic economic considerations, have caused unease among some members of the NDC, especially its youth. Many of these young party members, who believe their efforts to rebuild public trust could be jeopardized by such statements, expressed frustration. They fear that limiting Free SHS could alienate voters who see it as a vital lifeline for many families.

In response to the internal discord, some members of the NDC, including PV Jantuah Dadson Boateng from the party’s communications team, have called for calm. Boateng urged party members to refrain from harsh criticism, posting on social media: “Stop insulting Hon. Seth Emmanuel Terkper. Right after the transition, you will be shocked by the Free SHS arrears. We have a herculean task ahead of us.” His comment underscores the significant challenges the NDC could face if they take over governance, with Ghana’s economy burdened by debt and fiscal constraints, making it difficult to sustain costly social programs like Free SHS.

As tensions rise within the party, the debate over Free SHS highlights the delicate balance the NDC must strike between addressing economic realities and maintaining voter support. The policy remains a central issue in Ghana’s political landscape, and any shift in its implementation could have far-reaching consequences for the NDC’s political future.