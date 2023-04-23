Sholla Foundation supports disabled Muslims with food items

The Sholla Foundation, a charity organization in Kumasi has presented quantities of food items to some physically challenged Muslims within Sabon Zongo in Kumasi, ahead of the 2023 Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations.

The Foundation, set up to support a variety of social causes, such as education, health, scientific, public safety, and human rights, presented the food items made up of rice, sugar, spices, can tomatoes and other consumables as well as cash to over 400 physically challenged persons in the community

Alhaji Abdul Sholla Ganiu, founder of the Foundation speaking at the presentation ceremony said, it was important to always extend a helping hand to needy persons in societies especially, in the period where they needed it most.

He noted that, more often than not, the physically challenged persons were discriminated against when it came to sharing items during Eid festivities because their state of condition would not allow them to compete with the abled ones.

Alhaji Ganiu said, it was under these circumstances that the Foundation took it upon itself to bring the food items close to their doorsteps to enable them to have a lovely Eid celebration with their households.

“Ramadan is the period of sharing goodies and pleasantries and that it was the mandate of the Foundation to focus its attention on the destitute especially the Physically Challenged”.

He advised them to forge ahead to achieve their set objectives in life since disability was not inability.

He encouraged the groups to endeavor to send the little ones amongst them to attain formal education or help them learn a trade to better their livelihood.

The founder also called on corporate bodies to always visit physical challenges to find out challenges confronting them and address them.

Mr Lawal Mohammed, Secretary of the physically challenged group at Sabon Zongo in Kumasi thanked the Foundation for the gesture, saying it was indeed a relief to many of them as they were pondering where to get food for their households during the celebrations.

He explained that it was not their choice to be on the street to beg for alms, but circumstances pushed them, and those circumstances needed to be addressed by the government.