Sims Beauty Palace unveils Precious Bello as brand ambassador

In a remarkable move to strengthen its growing reputation, Sims beauty palace, a luxury hair and cosmetics brand in Abuja, has unveiled Precious Bello, the reigning Face of Nigeria queen as brand ambassador.

The partnership according to the brand is part of efforts to foster sustainable impact and incorporate influencers with attractive personality and credible profile in the fashion and beauty industry in Nigeria.

The unveiling event took place at the company’s headquarters located at Chief palace in Karu, Abuja. Expressing her satisfaction and profound commitment, Precious Bello stated in an Instagram post ” I am excited to announce to you all that i’m part of @simsbeautyplace family as brand ambassador for 1 year. I am hopeful that this is yet another step to bigger things”.

Precious Bello was crowned as one of the Face of Nigeria queens in 2022. The beauty queen has since filled her CV with several high-profile achievements, cementing her spot as an emerging star in the rapidly evolving entertainment industry in Nigeria. As an ambassador for Sims Beauty Place, she hopes to leverage her growing reputation to further elevate the company.

Source : Fancy Man