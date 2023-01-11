Sissalla West: Fulani community sensitized on terrorism

Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the Sissalla West District Chief Executive (DCE), has advised Fulanis in the area to comport themselves for mutual habitation with the indigenes.

She said the Fulani herdsmen had become part of communities in which they undertook their activities, and it was important to protect properties of the indegenes as they protected their herds to avoid confrontations.

Madam Batong Hor was speaking during a community sensitisation seminar organised by the Assembly to educate the people on acts that would lead to peaceful coexistence.

She admonished the Fulanis not to give information about residents to unknown persons who may use it to harm the people and advised them to be wary of who they invited to stay with as herdsmen.

“Be careful who you keep in your house. The terrorist is like us and behave like us, but conceal certain things from us, which they later use to harm us,” she said.

The one-day sensitisation programme at Gwollu with the Fulani community was also on the emerging issues of terrorists’ activities in Ghana’s northern neighbouring country, Burkina Faso.

Madam Hor said she would engage with the District Security Committee (DISEC) to ensure a better relationship with all law-abiding ones in the Sissala West District.

She promised that the Kupulima Market would soon be opened, which would have spaces for both cattle dealers and traders and urged the people not to abandon the market for any reason.

She advised the Fulani herdsmen to educate their children to be responsible community members and avoid committing crimes.

Members of the Fulani community expressed concern over the theft of their cattle and appealed for a common cattle market for all to converge to minimise crime.

They complained about inadequate water during the dry season for the cattle and the high charges imposed on them by the dam committees.