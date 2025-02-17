Six Charged in Payroll Fraud Scandal by OSP

In a decisive move to combat corruption, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged six individuals in a case that has rocked the public sector.

The charges, totaling 17 counts of corruption, were brought before the High Court in Tamale, Northern Region, and are said to have resulted in significant financial losses to the state.

The case originated from a National Security referral after it emerged that Yakubu Tahidu, a former teacher at Balogu M/A JHS, continued to collect salaries despite having left his teaching position to join the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC). Officials allege that Tahidu’s actions were part of a broader scheme, as the remaining accused—Abdulai Abukari Sadic, Sammy Suuk, Mohammed Yusif Jay, Stafford Korletey Azudey-Barres, and Osman Issahaku—either knowingly facilitated or failed to stop the fraudulent payments.

Local sources explain that Abdulai Abukari Sadic, serving as the Yendi Municipal IPPD Coordinator, and Schools Improvement Support Officer Sammy Suuk played key roles in processing salary validations for Tahidu. Meanwhile, Mohammed Yusif Jay, the former headteacher of Balogu M/A JHS, is accused of improperly validating payments after his reassignment. The list continues with Assistant Chief Accounts Technician Stafford Korletey Azudey-Barres, alleged to have assisted in processing the payments, and Osman Issahaku, the current headteacher at Balogu M/A JHS, who is accused of persisting in validating the irregular payments.

The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the persistent challenges in maintaining accountability within public financial systems. Experts and observers alike stress that this development underscores the need for more robust oversight mechanisms to protect state resources. As the investigation unfolds, many see this as a critical test of the OSP’s resolve to root out corruption and restore public trust in government institutions.

With ongoing efforts to safeguard public funds, the outcome of this case will be keenly observed by both policymakers and the general public. The hope is that firm action against such fraudulent practices will signal a new era of transparency and accountability in the management of state resources.