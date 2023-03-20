Six killed in Boko Haram raids in Cameroon

At least six people have died after terrorist group Boko Haram raided communities in Cameroon’s Far North region, security and local sources said Sunday.

A suicide blast killed at least five people in the Djibrilli locality of the region Saturday, several sources confirmed.

Local media reported that two children were among those killed and several others were injured.

Overnight into Sunday, militants of the group raided the Watatoufou locality of the region, killing 81-year-old Spawa Souti and injuring another person, two security officials in the region told Xinhua but asked not to be identified.

Boko Haram has stepped up the number and scale of attacks in the past two months in the region, with several killings reported, many of them more targeted toward civilians than in the past, according to security reports by the army. Enditem