Soldier dies from accidental shooting

A soldier from the 5 Infantry Battalion, Private Roger Bayou has suffered a tragic death from what is suspected to be an accidental shooting by himself.

A statement from the Ghana Armed Forces, signed by the Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Eric Aggrey-Quarshie said the sad incident occurred at 7.50am on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Base Ammunition Depot (BAD) near Michel Camp in Accra.

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regrets to announce the death of a soldier from the 5 Infantry Battalion, Private (Pte) Bayou Roger, as a result of a suspected accidental discharge,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Private Bayou was part of a platoon from Southern Command performing duties at the Base Ammunition Depot (BAD).

It said preliminary investigative report indicates the deceased was seen sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 0800 hours when his rifle went off hitting him under his chin; killing him instantly.

The body of the deceased soldier has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

A team from the Homicide Unit of Ghana Police (GBETSELE Police Station), the statement said, is collaborating with the Military Police to investigate the fatal incident.

”GAF takes this opportunity to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier,” it said.

Meanwhile, the age of the deceased and whether he was succeeded by a spouse and offspring(s) is still unknown.

Find the statement below: