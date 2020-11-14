Somali President Mohamed Farmajo on Friday assured the citizens and partners of the country’s readiness to hold credible parliamentary and presidential elections as scheduled.

Farmajo who signed the recently passed electoral agreements expressed optimism about the country’s preparedness with his signing, marking the culmination of the inclusive political agreement on indirect elections reached in Mogadishu by the leadership of the Federal Member States and his government.

“At the federal level, we have played our part and put in place all the required measures to pave way for successful elections and this includes implementing all the provisions of the electoral political agreement leading up to the federal parliamentary polls,” he said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The forthcoming 2020/2021 poll is considered critical for the sake of entrenching the federal system of governance, which is required to appease communities and regions claiming systematic exclusion and marginalization for decades. The signing of the electoral agreements came after both the House of the People and the Upper House unanimously endorsed the agreement on Sept. 26 before its submission to the president for his signature.

Farmajo has also directed all government agencies to play their roles effectively for the smooth facilitation of the elections in accordance with the expectations of the signed political agreements.

He pointed out that his assent to the agreement is a clear testament to the government’s commitment to further Somalia’s democratization process and steer the country towards the path of peace and prosperity during and after the elections.

The Somali leader lauded efforts by regional states for their critical role in reaching an agreement on the country’s electoral process through negotiations.

“Somalia has always been ready as soon as we signed the political agreement,” said Farmajo and thanked both Houses for speeding up the passage of the bills.

The Horn of Africa nation is preparing for parliamentary and presidential elections between December and February 2021. Parliamentary and presidential elections took place in late 2016 and early 2017 through a system of indirect suffrage.