Rafael Benitez bemoaned his side’s inability to stop Marouane Fellaini after the former Manchester United player scored a header hat-trick to help Shandong Luneng beat Dalian Pro 3-2 in the first round of the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Benitez’s team scored first through Jose Rondon in the 57th minute, before Fellaini headed in a hat-trick from the 79th to 86th minute.

“We have to be aware that he is quite good in the air and then needed to be close to him, but the delivery was good, the timing was good, and he had the quality with his header to make the difference,” Benitez said about Fellaini’s performance at the post-match press conference.

“We knew that we worked on that, but sometimes you cannot stop good players,” he said. Enditem

