South Sudan establishes commission on reconciliation

South Sudan’s transitional unity government said Wednesday it has established a commission on truth, reconciliation and healing provided under the revitalized peace agreement.

The commission is charged with ensuring peace, reconciliation and healing following years of conflict since December 2013 that divided ethnic communities.

Martin Elia Lomuro, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the development came after a meeting of the governance cluster on Tuesday.

“The committee has elected its chairperson and passed its operation plan in terms of reference, and they are now waiting to be trained and once they are trained they will now go out there to do consultation in places where war was prevalent since 2013,” said Lomuro in a statement issued in Juba.

He disclosed that the commission is made up of 34 members, adding that the commission will undergo training before it embarks on the critical mission.

The commission is mandated to also inquire into human rights violations, abuses, breaches of the rule of law and excessive abuse of power committed against all persons in South Sudan by both state and non-state actors.

He added that the commission will also record experiences of victims of war and later on present its findings to the cabinet. Enditem