Stephen Appiah urges Ghanaians to support Chris Hughton

Stephen Appiah, a former Captain of the Black Stars has urged Ghanaians to rally behind newly appointed Coach Chris Hughton, as he embarks on a mission to transform the senior national team.

Chris Hughton was appointed Head Coach of the Black Stars last month after serving as its Technical Director at the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar.

The former skipper in an interview with the GNA Sports said is was imperative to support the experienced gaffer as he prepared to take Ghana to the 2024 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

“We all know Chris Hughton has coached a lot of clubs in the UK. He came to Ghana and he was part of the team that travelled to Qatar for the world cup, he was the director and now he is the coach, so let’s rally behind him so that he can bring our Black Stars from where we used to be.”

Appiah expressed his confidence in the Black Stars team and noted that the side would defeat Angola in the AFCON qualifiers this month to bolster their chances of picking an early qualification to the continental tournament next year.

According to him, it would be a great honour to see the Black Stars of Ghana regain its strength under the former Newcastle United man.

Chris Hughton is expected to be unveiled as Head Coach of the Black Stars in the coming days ahead of the qualifiers late this month.