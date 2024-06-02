Stonebwoy Dominates 2024 Headies Awards: Complete Winners List

Stonebwoy emerged as the top winner at the 2024 GHANA TGMA Awards, an event celebrating the finest in Pan-African and Afrobeats talent. The ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Center.
Best Male Vocal Performance
– Perez Muzik – “Kaafo (Don’t Cry)”
– Kyei Mensah – “Gyedie”
– Kofi Karikari (Team Eternity) – “You Are Great” (WINNER)
– Josh Blakk – “Hankipanki”
– Camidoh – “Brown Skin Girl”
– KiDi – “I Lied”
Best Gospel Song
– Patience Nyarko – “Tears of Joy”
– Mabel Okyere – “Anuonyam”
– Nacee – “Aseda” (WINNER)
– Perez Muzik – “Kaafo (Don’t Cry)”
– Piesie Esther – “Mo”
– Scott Evans – “100%”
– Diana Hamilton – “Say Amen”
– Joyce Blessings – “Victory”
Best Female Vocal Performance
– Adina – “Baby”
– Abiana – “Far Away”
– Niiella – “Temple”
– Queendalyn Yurglee – “Hold My Hands” (WINNER)
– TiTi Owusu – “Make Me Believe”
– Lordina The Sopano – “His Grace”
New Artiste of the Year
– DSL
– King Paluta (WINNER)
– Maya Blu
– Olivetheboy
– Oseikrom Sikani
Best EP/Album of the Year
– Abiana – “Taste of Africa”
– Amaarae – “Fountain Baby”
– Kuami Eugene – “Love & Chaos”
– Medikal – “Planning & Plotting”
– Stonebwoy – “5th Dimension” (WINNER)
Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year
– Banzy Banero – “Hossana”
– Black Sherif – “Yaya”
– Gyakie & JBEE – “Scar”
– Joyce Blessing – “Victory”
– KiDi ft. Stonebwoy – “Likor”
– King Promise – “Terminator” (WINNER)
– Kuami Eugene – “Monica”
– Mr. Drew ft. Morphty – “Case Remix”
– Amerado – “Kweku Ananse”
– Nacee – “Aseda”
– OliveTheBoy – “Goodsin”
– Sarkodie – “Otan”
– Stonebwoy – “Into the Future”
Best Hiphop Song
– O’Kenneth ft. Slim Kid – “Lonely Road”
– Sarkodie – “Otan” (WINNER)
– Gyakie ft. JDee – “Scar”
– Medikal – “Sowutuom”
– Strongman – “Dear God”
– Black Sherif – “Yaya”
– Kweku Smoke – “Akatanii”
– Amerado – “The Hardest”
Best International Collaboration
– Camidoh – “Adoley”
– Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata – “Party”
– Amerado – “Kweku Ananse”
– Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo – “Manodzi” (WINNER)
– Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – “My Darling”
– Kofi Kinaata – “Overthinking”
– Kelvyn Boy – “Vero”
– Kuami Eugene – “Yolo”
– FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – “You Dey Feel The Vibe”
– Wendy Shay – “Africa Money”
Artiste of the Year
– Black Sherif
– King Promise
– Kuami Eugene
– Nacee
– Sarkodie
– Stonebwoy (WINNER)