Stonebwoy Dominates 2024 Headies Awards: Complete Winners List

Stonebwoy emerged as the top winner at the 2024 GHANA TGMA Awards, an event celebrating the finest in Pan-African and Afrobeats talent. The ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Center.

Best Male Vocal Performance

– Perez Muzik – “Kaafo (Don’t Cry)”

– Kyei Mensah – “Gyedie”

– Kofi Karikari (Team Eternity) – “You Are Great” (WINNER)

– Josh Blakk – “Hankipanki”

– Camidoh – “Brown Skin Girl”

– KiDi – “I Lied”

Best Gospel Song

– Patience Nyarko – “Tears of Joy”

– Mabel Okyere – “Anuonyam”

– Nacee – “Aseda” (WINNER)

– Perez Muzik – “Kaafo (Don’t Cry)”

– Piesie Esther – “Mo”

– Scott Evans – “100%”

– Diana Hamilton – “Say Amen”

– Joyce Blessings – “Victory”

Best Female Vocal Performance

– Adina – “Baby”

– Abiana – “Far Away”

– Niiella – “Temple”

– Queendalyn Yurglee – “Hold My Hands” (WINNER)

– TiTi Owusu – “Make Me Believe”

– Lordina The Sopano – “His Grace”

New Artiste of the Year

– DSL

– King Paluta (WINNER)

– Maya Blu

– Olivetheboy

– Oseikrom Sikani

Best EP/Album of the Year

– Abiana – “Taste of Africa”

– Amaarae – “Fountain Baby”

– Kuami Eugene – “Love & Chaos”

– Medikal – “Planning & Plotting”

– Stonebwoy – “5th Dimension” (WINNER)

Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year

– Banzy Banero – “Hossana”

– Black Sherif – “Yaya”

– Gyakie & JBEE – “Scar”

– Joyce Blessing – “Victory”

– KiDi ft. Stonebwoy – “Likor”

– King Promise – “Terminator” (WINNER)

– Kuami Eugene – “Monica”

– Mr. Drew ft. Morphty – “Case Remix”

– Amerado – “Kweku Ananse”

– Nacee – “Aseda”

– OliveTheBoy – “Goodsin”

– Sarkodie – “Otan”

– Stonebwoy – “Into the Future”

Best Hiphop Song

– O’Kenneth ft. Slim Kid – “Lonely Road”

– Sarkodie – “Otan” (WINNER)

– Gyakie ft. JDee – “Scar”

– Medikal – “Sowutuom”

– Strongman – “Dear God”

– Black Sherif – “Yaya”

– Kweku Smoke – “Akatanii”

– Amerado – “The Hardest”

Best International Collaboration

– Camidoh – “Adoley”

– Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata – “Party”

– Amerado – “Kweku Ananse”

– Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo – “Manodzi” (WINNER)

– Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – “My Darling”

– Kofi Kinaata – “Overthinking”

– Kelvyn Boy – “Vero”

– Kuami Eugene – “Yolo”

– FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – “You Dey Feel The Vibe”

– Wendy Shay – “Africa Money”

Artiste of the Year

– Black Sherif

– King Promise

– Kuami Eugene

– Nacee

– Sarkodie

– Stonebwoy (WINNER)