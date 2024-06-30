Study Identifies Most Dangerous States for Surgery in the US

A recent comprehensive survey by Burger Law has identified the most dangerous states in the United States for undergoing surgical procedures, shedding light on critical issues in healthcare quality and patient safety across different regions.

California: Topping the list as the most dangerous state for surgery, California faces severe systemic challenges in healthcare. The state recorded the highest number of adverse action reports at 4,354, indicating significant concerns regarding healthcare delivery and patient safety. With 21 surgical complications or deaths per 100,000 population, California underscores serious systemic issues affecting surgical outcomes.

Florida: Ranked second, Florida exhibits the highest rate of surgical complications and deaths among all states, standing at 22 per 100,000 population. The state’s healthcare system is burdened by 2,712 adverse action reports and notable medical malpractice payments, highlighting pervasive challenges in patient safety.

Texas: Securing the third spot, Texas confronts substantial issues despite its good access to healthcare (85.6%). The state reported the highest number of adverse action reports at 4,648 and significant medical malpractice payments, indicating considerable risks associated with surgical procedures.

Arkansas: Positioned fourth, Arkansas demonstrates significant challenges with a high rate of surgical complications and deaths (14 per 100,000 population) and a low quality of hospital care score. The state recorded 604 adverse action reports and faced notable impacts from medical malpractice payments.

Colorado: Fifth on the list, Colorado faces concerns primarily due to a low quality of hospital care score (16.59) despite relatively good access to healthcare (71.86 per 100,000 population). The state’s high number of adverse action reports (1,777) and medical malpractice payments further heighten surgery risks.

Georgia: Ranked sixth, Georgia struggles with high medical malpractice payments (412) and adverse action reports (889), reflecting systemic challenges despite good access to healthcare (80.87%).

New York: Seventh in ranking, New York records the highest medical malpractice payments among all states, totalling 1,459. The state also faces significant challenges with adverse action reports (961) and moderate access to healthcare (36.48%), contributing to its precarious position for surgical procedures.

North Carolina: Eighth on the list, North Carolina contends with high rates of surgical complications and deaths (20 per 100,000 population) and 1,115 adverse action reports, underscoring substantial risks associated with surgeries.

Illinois: Ninth in ranking, Illinois reports many adverse action reports (1,687) and significant medical malpractice payments despite moderate scores in hospital care quality and access to healthcare.

Pennsylvania: Completing the top ten, Pennsylvania exhibits considerable surgery risks, driven by high adverse action reports (953) and significant medical malpractice payments, alongside moderate access to healthcare (22.45%).

The study, drawing on data from CMS Provider Data and the National Practitioner Data Bank, emphasizes the urgent need for policymakers to address these critical deficiencies in healthcare systems across the highlighted states. Burger Law spokesperson expressed concern over the findings, highlighting the importance of improving patient safety and healthcare quality to ensure safer surgical outcomes for all individuals nationwide.