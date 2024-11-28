Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Developed Economies

    Study Reveals the World’s Leading Countries in Sustainability Innovation

    By: Roger A. Agana

    Date:

    A new study by Arka has ranked the top countries where businesses are most focused on sustainability, with Scandinavian nations leading the charge.

    Denmark, Sweden, and Finland topped the list, each earning impressive scores on the sustainability index, all surpassing 85 points.

    These countries have emerged as global leaders in integrating sustainability into both public and private sectors, setting a high bar for others to follow.

    The study, which compiled data from various indicators, including environment-related technology patents, sustainable companies, and GDP per capita, calculated a composite score for each nation to assess its commitment to sustainability in relation to its economic capacity. The rankings reflect the balance between innovation and sustainable business practices across different economies.

    Sweden took the top spot with a composite score of 65.9, excelling in the density of sustainable companies, with the highest number per billion GDP at 7.6. The country also scored highly on the sustainable development index, reflecting its comprehensive approach to sustainability. Close behind, Denmark scored 63.3, driven by a solid performance in patents per billion GDP and sustainable companies per billion GDP. Finland followed with a score of 62.5, highlighted by its remarkable sustainable development index of 86.35 and a high number of sustainable companies per billion GDP.

    South Korea, ranking fourth with a score of 58.5, dominated the study with the highest number of environment-related technology patents—6,622. Despite a lower number of sustainable companies per billion GDP, South Korea’s tech-driven focus on sustainability stands out as a key feature of its strategy.

    Belgium, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Austria rounded out the top ten, each making significant strides toward sustainability but with varying levels of focus on innovation, sustainable business activity, and government initiatives. The United Kingdom, for example, performed well in both patents and the number of sustainable companies per billion GDP, earning a composite score of 55.6. Meanwhile, Canada made notable progress, with a sustainable development index of 78.83, though its overall score was lower at 53.6.

    The study highlighted the growing importance of sustainability as a competitive advantage, with countries using eco-innovation and sustainable business practices to strengthen their economic resilience. The researchers emphasized that nations are not only prioritizing environmental responsibility but also integrating it into the core of their economic strategies.

    The methodology behind the study combined data from diverse sources, including patents related to the environment, sustainable businesses listed on Crunchbase, and GDP figures. These were scaled according to each country’s GDP to ensure a fair comparison of sustainability efforts relative to economic size. The final composite score was based on a weighted formula, giving more emphasis to the number of patents and sustainable companies relative to GDP, while factoring in GDP per capita.

    As sustainability continues to evolve into a critical component of economic growth, this study demonstrates that countries investing in sustainable innovation are not just contributing to global environmental goals but are also positioning themselves for long-term economic success.

    Previous article
    Gaps in Rape Laws Across Africa Enable Perpetrators to Evade Justice – Report Reveals
    Next article
    Documentary Review of “American Coup: Wilmington 1898”
    Roger A. Agana
    Roger A. Aganahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    Award-winning Journalist and Social media expert. CEO & Founder of News Ghana and Co- Founder of ModernGhana

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AAC CEO Gets Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African...

    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI...

    Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Begins Campaign Tour of Oti Region

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress...

    PNC Backs John Dramani Mahama for 2024 Elections Following Flagbearer Withdrawal

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has officially endorsed John...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    AAC CEO Gets Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship

    News 0
    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African...

    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

    News 0
    Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI...

    Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Begins Campaign Tour of Oti Region

    Politics 0
    The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE