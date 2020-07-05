Sudan’s Irrigation and Water Resources Ministry on Saturday said the standing differences over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) remain limited.

The talks between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia regarding the filling and operation of the GERD on the Nile River continued on Saturday via video conference under the patronage of South Africa, in presence of monitors from South Africa, the United States and the European Union.

“Viewpoints of the three countries regarding the issues of difference, both legal and technical, were reviewed during the session of talks,” said the ministry in a statement.

During the session, the Sudanese delegation reiterated its position, stressing the need to agree on a comprehensive mechanism for resolving the differences, according to the statement.

The talks are expected to continue on Sunday.

Ethiopia started building the GERD in 2011, while Egypt, a downstream Nile Basin country that relies on the river for its fresh water, is concerned that the dam might affect its 55.5-billion-cubic-meter annual share of the water resources. Enditem

