About 10 unidentified armed men at about 0745 hours on Friday attacked a gold dealer at James Town, located at the outskirt of Dompim in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Munincipality and in the process shot and killed a rubber tapper.

The deceased whose name was only given as Antobam is about 40 year-old.

Information gathered by Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that, the suspected robbers went under the pretense of selling gold to the victim, Madam Efua Kitiwaa and she ushered them into her office which is situated in her house.

Some of the robbers who opted to stay behind started firing warning shots and ordered the young men who were then sitting outside the victim’s compound to lay on the ground.

While the robbery was going on, the deceased who lived with his family in the vicinity was in a pub nearby mustered courage and confronted the robbers when he heard the gun shots.

Antobam was instructed to lay on the ground, but he refused and instead challenged the robbers, which provoked one of them and he shot and killed him instantly.

The robbers were alleged to have subjected the victim and her children to severe beatings and made away with a quantity of gold and unspecified amount of money.

A close source told the GNA that the youth mobilized to pursue the robbers when news of the incident got to the community and they even mounted road blocks on the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway at Dompim preventing vehicular moment.

It however, took the intervention of police personnel deployed from the Tarkwa Divisional Command to disperse the youth and the crowd.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Apinto government hospital morgue for preservation, while investigation is ongoing.

Advertisements