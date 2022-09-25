TAGG Group Chief stresses importance of education to national development

Education remains crucial in propelling Ghana’s socio-economic development, Mr Kweku Asmah, Group Chief Executive of The Automation Ghana Group (TAGG), has said.

Mr Asmah said education, like other critical sectors of the economy, was key to promoting national development as it provided the needed man-power to boost the growth of the public and private sector.

Particularly, Mr Asmah said, scientific and technological innovations had become increasingly important in a globalised and knowledge-based economy.

The TAGG Group Chief Executive, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra said, as a strategy to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) education in the country, the company was supporting pupils to increase science literacy and grow the next generation of innovators.

Mr Asmah said, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) undertakings in the Batsona enclave, the company had adopted the Batsona Primary and Basic School and had provided it with Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment and support.

He added that the company continued to pay the fees of some underprivileged pupils of the school through its educational support programme initiated some seven years ago.

Currently, he said, 27 brilliant but needy students were being supported through educational scholarships to encourage them to be in school.

Mr Asmah said: “The Automation Ghana Group (TAGG), a group of companies which provides unique electrical and automation services and products through innovation, continues to support pupils in Batsona, Tema West, where it operates.”

He said in a highly scientific and technological society, it was essential to support STEM education and that an Electronics Club had been instituted to promote the study of electronics, engineering and ICT at the Batsona Basic School.

Particularly with science and technology, he said, “our lives are driven by electricity, technology and it is important that we have the required man-power to do this. It is especially important to target the underprivileged who may otherwise have dropped out of school.”

Such initiatives, expected to be expanded to other schools, Mr Asmah explained, would go a long way to have more employable youth who would propel the country’s socio-economic development.