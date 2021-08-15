Taliban to Directly Take Power in Afghanistan Without Transitional Government

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have declared that there will be no transitional government in Afghanistan and the power will be transferred directly to them, Reuters reported Sunday citing the movement’s representative.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed to step down and departed from Kabul to Tajikistan before going to a third country.

The situation in Afghanistan has sharply deteriorated over the recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive on major cities as foreign troops complete their withdrawal. On Sunday, the militants began negotiating with the government on the power transition process after entering Kabul.