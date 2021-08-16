Taliban to End 20 Year War in Afghanistan – Spokesman

Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office (the movement is banned in Russia), said that the war in Afghanistan had come to an end.

“We have put an end to this war that erupted in our country 20 years ago,” Naeem told Al Jazeera broadcaster on late Sunday.

He added that the Taliban would ensure the safety of Afghans and diplomats of foreign countries, as well as would be ready for a dialogue with all political forces.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.