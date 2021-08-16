Taliban Wants Absolute Power in Afghanistan – Officials

Photo taken on April 10, 2015 shows a general view of the Kabul city in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Massoud)
Senior officials of the Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia) told The Times that the organization wanted absolute power in Afghanistan.

The officials dismissed media reports about the Taliban’s plans to create a transitional government that would oversee the transfer of power in the country.

“We did not fight to share power with anyone,” one of the officials said.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

