Tanzania issues advisory for looming rainfall season

Tanzania’s weather authorities on Thursday issued an advisory for the impending September-December rainfall season, saying the season is more likely to be influenced by El Nino conditions.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) said in the statement that the above-normal to normal rainfall is expected to start during the fourth week of September in the western part of Lake Victoria and spread in other areas during October.

The TMA advised farmers to prepare their fields, plant, weed, and use relevant farm inputs timely, and use the best methods and technologies to prevent water stagnation in the field, erosion and loss of soil fertility, and choose the right seeds and crops for the rainfall season.

“In addition, it is recommended to strengthen the agricultural infrastructure, and control crop pests and diseases timely to reduce potential impacts,” said the statement.

According to the statement, in areas expected to receive above-normal to normal rains, livestock keepers and fishers are likely to benefit from the availability of pasture and food for fish.

Outbreaks of livestock diseases such as rift valley fever and breeding of vector-borne insects may occur, the statement warned.

The TMA said it will continue to monitor developments of the weather systems and issue updates whenever appropriate.