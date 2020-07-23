The Techiman Municipality has presented 1,566 candidates from five out of seven Senior High Schools (SHSs) to write the maiden West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) under the government’s flagship Free SHS education programme.

The Techiman SHS, Nsuta Nana Yeboah SHS, Kesse Basahyia SHS, Tanoso SHS and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Girls’ have prepared 693, 212,119, 293 and 249 final year students respectively to write the examination.

The practical aspects required by subjects such as Visual Arts and Home Economics of the examination commenced on Monday, July 20, but the theory effectively begins on Monday, August 3 this year, Mr. Richard Sekyere, the Techiman Municipal Examination Officer at the Municipal Education Directorate disclosed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Mr. Sekyere said though it was challenging in managing the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Municipal Education Directorate had put in place pragmatic measures through the support of the government and other stakeholders to protect candidates, invigilators and supervisors from infection of the virus during the examination.

He said the Directorate had received Personal Protective Equipment including; face mask, sanitizers, veronica buckets and liquid soaps for hand washing under running water was distributed to the schools against spread of the COVID-19.

The Examination Officer added the Directorate was monitoring the situation in the schools to ensure effective observation of the COVID-19 protocols to curtail the spread of the virus in the Municipality and its environs.

Mr Sekyere stated much education was done against spread of the virus and urged students, teaching and non-teaching staff to observe and comply with the COVID-19 prevention directives and protocols.

