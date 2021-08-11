Tema Homowo commemoration starts with a durbar

The commemoration of the 2021 Tema Homowo festival has been ignited with assorted food and beverages donated by Government to promote rich Ghanaians culture and affirmation of state mutual relationship with traditional authority.

The assorted items include: bags of maize which forms the key ingredient for the preparation of Ga sacred food ‘Kpokpoi’ to signify the defeat of hunger; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, packs of bottled water, was capped with an undisclosed amount of money to the people of Tema Newtown.

To ensure that the festival is celebrated in an atmosphere of merry making, every home in Tema Newtown is to get a bag of maize, box of water, minerals and the other items to complete the families.

Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer joined by other stakeholders distributed the items to the Tema Traditional Council at a Homowo durbar to usher the traditional activities to mark the event.

He said “Friday is for the celebration, so President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the first Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the entire in accordance to traditional norms, asked that the items be presented for the preparation of Kpokpoi for sprinkling to mark the event”.

Mr. Anang–La appealed to the traditional Council to continue to pray against sickness that could plunge the community.

He also encouraged the council to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are adhere to at all times during the commemoration to prevent the spread of the diseases during the activities.

Nii Armah Somponu II, Tema Shipi and Stool Secretary, on his part thanked government for the presentation of the items and made an appeal to government that their request for native Metropolitan Assembly for Tema which was one of the three districts in the Traditional Area still holds.

Nii Somponu also called on the industries in Tema to remember that their arable lands were given to them for construction of their facilities as a resort it affected the farming occupation of the people therefore there was the need for them to consider employing its teeming unemployed youth whenever they wanted to recruit.