The Macallan Hosts Exclusive Experience In Accra

The Macallan, the world’s ultra-prestige single malt whisky, held an exclusive experience at the Country Club, Trasacco Valley in Accra recently.

Known for its lush greenery, highly valued residential options, and its popular eponymous Ernesto’s Restaurant, the eco-friendly destination hosted an array of Ghana’s affluent who embody the distinctive character and craftsmanship that the whisky brand is known for.

In a welcome address, Edrington’s Customer Marketing Manager for West & North Africa, Abayomi Ajao, said: “This was a night of conviviality and friendship, for us to gather and experience The Macallan.”

He expressed that it was an honour to host some of Ghana’s most eminent individuals, who are distinguished in their craft, adding that, “The Macallan’s unparalleled quality is a result of such exceptional mastery and precision.

Today, we have demonstrated this through an immersive experience. One of our six pillars is the peerless spirit – from the production process and location to the passion and people involved. Our esteemed guests are deserving of such an experience from the world’s most valuable single malt whisky.”

We are an incomparable whisky brand representing the pinnacle of single malt whisky globally, the best of Scottish traditional yet innovative spirit. In the same way, Ghana, as a country, embodies a harmonious blend of craftsmanship, creativity and tradition, making it one of Africa’s most exceptional countries,” Ajao added.

The prestige expressions featured at the event included The Macallan M Decanter, The Macallan Reflexion, The Macallan 30-Year-Old DC, 25-Year-Old and Rare Casks, to name a few.

The Macallan Brand Ambassador for Lebanon, West, and Central Africa, Sandra Gedeon, gave a heartfelt speech about the familial nature of the gathering and The Macallan’s dedication to sustainability.

“We need to take a moment to embrace gatherings such as this where we experience The Macallan as a family. With a strong nearly 200-year heritage, we are proud of our commitment to wood. It is a robust and long process from cutting the trees, to drying and seasoning them. All these speak to our attention to detail and excellence. And this is a common trait for everyone in this room,” Sandra said.

She took guests through a four-course dinner menu and whisky pairing, including its rare collection, The Reflexion.

Hosted by compere extraordinaire, Jerry Adjorlolo, alongside the Macallan Brand Ambassador, the stunning event had guests enjoying performances by a top-rated orchestra.

The luxurious décor that provided the serene atmosphere at the experience was facilitated by renowned events management company, Lionheart.

William Osei-Poku, owner, KOP Engineering Limited; Philip Ayesu, Chairman, Philip’s Holdings; Joseph Ampofo, Managing Director, Enterprise Trustees Limited; Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana; Senior Area Manager, Lebanon, North & West Africa, Edrington, Charbel Jabbour, and other high net worth individuals were also in attendance.