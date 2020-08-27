Badminton Denmark is spearheading the relaunch of elite international badminton by hosting three major tournaments on Danish soil, the association announced on Thursday.

The Thomas & Uber Cup, a World Championship for men’s and women’s national teams (Denmark Open), and the Denmark Open 2 are all scheduled to take place over three weeks this October.

The Thomas & Uber Cup will be held from October 3 to 11 in the city of Aarhus.

The Denmark Open will take place from October 13 to 18 in Odense as was planned before the COVID-19 outbreak, while the Denmark Open 2 will also be held in Odense between October 20 and 25.

The Denmark Open 2 is actually the French Open in another guise and is taking place in Denmark following a decision by the International Badminton Federation (BWF) to limit the crossing of national borders by players.

“We are very pleased that Denmark will be the place where international top badminton is resumed after COVID-19,” said Bo Jensen, director of Badminton Denmark.

Acknowledging that the realities of uncertainties associated with the pandemic might change things before October, Badminton Denmark say they are working on limiting risks associated with COVID-19.

“We have long worked to create guidelines and recommendations together with the authorities, BWF and our partners, so we can hold these major events in fully responsible health, where we do everything to minimize the risk of infection for players, spectators, referees, volunteers, and all others involved,” said Jensen.

According to Badminton Denmark, these guidelines include dividing the playing halls into zones so that different groups have minimum common contact surfaces.

In addition, spectators will undergo temperature scans as they enter the hall, be seated in separate areas, and have access to hand sanitizer stands.

In turn, players and key figures such as referees and officials will be continuously tested for COVID-19 during all three tournaments, with their test results becoming available within 20 minutes.