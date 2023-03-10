Three persons remanded for unlawful entry

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded three persons into Police custody for abetment of crime and unlawful entry of an accounts’ office of a hotel.

The accused persons are Abdul Wahab Issahaku, a 50-year-old scrap dealer, Godstime Joseph Edoho, 28 and Michael Awitor, 27, both unemployed.

Issahaku and Edoho have been charged with abetment of crime and stealing. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Awitor was charged with two counts of unlawful entry. He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea, but sentencing was deferred.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah remanded the accused persons in police custody. They are to reappear on March 21, 2023.

The facts presented by Police Inspector Daniel Danku were that the complainant Mr Reynold Sarkodie is the head of finance at Ave Maria Hotel Limited and resided at Pokuase Afiaman.

The prosecution said all accused persons resided at Achimota.

It said early this year, the Police gathered information that Issahaku had recruited Edoho and Awitor, housed them Achimota, fed and clothed them, to steal and bring the booty to him.

The prosecution said whenever Awitor embarked on any stealing expedition, he brought the booty to Edoho who kept them and informed Issahaku about it.

It said that based on the information, the Police laid surveillance on the activities of the accused persons.

The prosecution said on February 23, 2023, the complainant reported for work and detected that the door to his office was opened.

It said the complainant entered the office and detected that one Dell and one Acer laptop computer were stolen.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the incident to the Airport Police for investigation.

It said following the information that the Police received on the accused persons, Awitor was arrested.

The prosecution said he admitted the offence and led the Police to arrest Edoho.

It said Edoho admitted that he received the laptop computers and handed them over to Issahaku.

The prosecution said Awitor led Police to the scene and identified the complainant’s office as where he gained ingress and managed to steal the laptop computers.

It said strenuous efforts were being made to retrieve the laptop computers.