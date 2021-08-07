Tokyo 2020: Ghana’s Quartet Delighted Despite Disqualified

Ghana’s quartet was disqualified in the men’s 4×100 meters final, as Italy pulling off another spectacular outing to clinch gold.

But the quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Joseph Paul Amoah who finished 7th in a very fast final with a time of 38.40s are not sad, though disappointed.

They were looking out for a surprise victory, to shock the world but the last changeover caused them to be disqualified.

Captain Joseph Paul Amoah in an exclusive interview with Yours Truly said they are looking forward to the World Championship in Oregon which they have qualified to compete.

He said he was devastated, but in the relay anything can happen, and they feel content to take out the USA, so they are happy and hope to train harder and come back stronger.

“ We will go back to the drawing board, and come back better” he assured.

He also appealed to the sports authorities not to concentrate on only one sport, but support all sports who can make Ghana proud.

Ghanaians rallied behind their sprinters and had great hope of achieving the impossible, but they turned out to be disappointed.

Sean Safo-Antwi started the race in lane 2 and had to work hard to be in the race to catch up with the rest of pack. He gave the baton to Benjamin Azamati who recovered well and gave it to Emmanuel Yeboah who had it difficult in handing the baton to Joseph Paul Amoah for the anchor leg as he was being left behind.

Joe Paul finished the race, but Team Ghana was eventually disqualified because the final switchover happened outside the legal zone.

Italy, with the individual 100m champion Marcell Jacobs finished first, followed by Great Britain, while 200m champion, Andre De Grasse powered Canada to a 3rd place spot.

Jamaica finished 5th behind China who made it to fourth followed by Germany and Japan, who did not finish the race.

Coaches Julius Baba and Andrews Owusu said the quartet need to be commended because they were the only Africans in the final, and Ghana has not participated in the event since 1996.

Chef de Mission of Team Ghana, Mr. Michael Aggrey, who is President of Ghana Golf Association also commended the sprinters for representing Ghana and Africa on the biggest stage for sports.