Traffic Signs are installed to keep Road Users Safe – Sunyani MCE

The Sunyani Municipal Chief executive (MCE) of Sunyani Municipal Assembly Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene says Road signs are installed to warn road users of potential dangers and to give important instructions that will keep drivers, passengers and other road users safe.

Speaking to Sunyani Based Radio Station in an interview after inspection of newly installed road signs in the sunyani township, Hon Justina Owusu Banahene called on stakeholders especially Road Safety Authority, Transport unions, driver unions, MTTD, various driving schools among others to educate all road users on how to interpret the signs as well as the value of the traffic signs.

She noted that the Sunyani Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the Urban roads have installed almost all the traffic signs in the greater Sunyani township, adding that traffic signs provide valuable information to drivers and other road users.

They represent rules that are in place to keep them safe, and help to communicate messages to drivers and pedestrians that will maintain order and reduce accidents.

MCE said most of the signs make use of pictures, rather than words, so that they are easy to understand and can be interpreted by people who speak a variety of languages.

For this reason, it’s important for every road user especially drivers to know what each picture represents, and that drivers can use them to inform their driving.

Hon. Owusu Banahene warn that failing to do so could result in a serious accident or a fine.

She reiterated that the installed traffic signs come in a variety of shapes and colours, and each has a specific meaning.

She said the different shapes and colours are there to help drivers identify the sign as quickly as possible, without interrupting driving.

Source: Space FM, Sunyani