Trouble For McDan’s Attackers As GaDangbe Youth Evoke Curses

Dr. Daniel Nsia Mckorley (McDan) pepetrators life in danger, as leaders of the GaDangbe Youth Association has called on their ancestirs to deal with them.

The leaders of the association cried on their ancestors to as a matter urgency deal drastically with people looking for the downfall of their son.

Nii Ayaafio, President of the GaDangbe Youth Association, was joined by other officials to pour libation against McDan pepertrators at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra yesterday.

They cautioned all people speaking against the good works of their own (McDan) to stop before they face the wrath of their ancestors.

“We are ready to battle with anybody that will continue speak evil against the philanthropical works of the son of the GaDangbe land” he stated.

Nii Ayaafio noted that McDan has over the years contributed immensely towards the development of the country and needed to be applauded rather than the unnecessary attacks.

According to him McDan is a real Ghanaian and deserved to be awarded with contracts to contribute towards the growth of the economy.

The GaDangbe Youth Association President described all those against the good works of McDan as selfish people who does not want the best for others.

In a related development the McDan group under the project (McDan homowo support initiative) drive inspired by the CEO, McDan has last monday supported this years Homowo festival celebration with items worth thousands of cedis presented to the Ga Traditional leaders.

The gesture according to information was a way of showing love and support to his Gadagnme kinsmen/traditional office holders.

Some of the items donated were bags of maize, gallons of red oil, assorted drinks, packs of bottle water, cartons of gins (spirit),cartons of biscuits and an undisclosed sums of money.

Beneficiaries includes, lantedzanwe,Tema Traditional council, Ga Traditional council, Blema Ayawaso, Ada Traditional council, Osu Traditional council La Traditional Council, Teshie Traditional Council, Prampram Traditional Council, Ningo Traditional Council and many others.

The CEO being a Gadagnme with the passion of promoting Gadagnme Heritage and interest ,McDan group under the project (McDan homowo support initiative)

A drive inspired by the CEO and chairman of the company,Dr Daniel Nii Nsia Mckorley as a way of showing love and support to his Gadagnme kinsmen/traditional office holders and by extension Gadagnme ppl,towards the this years 2021 homowo celebrations.

The gesture comprises of bags of maize,huge gallons of red oil,assorted drinks,packs of bottled water,cartons of gins(spirit),cartons of biscuits and an undisclosed sums to all the Gadagnme communities via their traditional councils across.

Beneficiaries includes Lantedzanwe,Tema Traditional Council, Ga Traditional Council,

Blema Ayawaso, Ada Traditional Council, Osu Traditional Council, La Traditional Council,Teshie Traditional Council, Prampram Traditional Council, Ningo traditional Council and others.

Information had it that the CEO being a Gadagnme with the passion of promoting Gadagme Heritage and interest duly intends to repeat this gesture every homowo calendar year.