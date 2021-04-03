Two churches True Vine Covenant Church at Anyamam and the Apostolic Church of Ghana at Nakomkorpe all in the Ada West District, have been cited for breach of COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols.

The two churches organised Easter Conventions outside with large numbers in contravention of the COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, Ada West District Chief Executive, therefore ordered the two churches to stop all outdoor Easter Activities or risk being arrested; “This is a warning but if you fail to comply, leadership of the Churches involve will be arrested and arranged before the court”.

Mr Akrofi gave the orders when the District COVID-19 Enforcement Team encountered the two churches having Easter Mass Convention.

The monitoring team included the District Police Commander, Military Personnel, District Assembly Taskforce and the NADMO have embarked on a joint community patrol as directed by government to ensure a strict enforcement of the COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols.

Mr. Akrofi however directed the two churches to move from the outdoor convention and limit it within their church auditorium with strict adherence of the COVID-19 protocols.

Pastor Lord Appiah Frempong, Pastor of The Apostolic Church of Ghana at Nakomkorpe, apologised to the DCE and the District Sege Police Commander DSP George Aboagye for infringing on the law which he claimed was due to misinformation.

“We received a letter from our national headquarters that we can hold our conventions at anywhere but we should observe the safety protocols,” he told the DCE.

DSP Aboagye told the leaders that the police together with the military will continue to undertake day and night patrols throughout the Easter festivities and if they flaunted the law again, they would be dealt with accordingly.