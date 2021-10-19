Two paramount chiefs in Assin cut sod for Agenda 111 Project

Two Paramount chief of Assin Apimanim and the Attandensu Traditional Areas, have cut the sod for the commencement of a 60-bed capacity hospital at Nsuaem Kyekyewere in the Assin South District.

The ceremony was done by Nana Kweku Atta Banafoe III, the chief of Assin Andoe and Osadeayo Nana Kwantwi Barima II, Reagent of Attandensu Traditional Area on behalf of their Traditional Areas.

The project is being sponsored by the Government of Ghana, under Agenda 111.

Agenda 111 is an initiative by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to build more District and Regional Hospitals across the country to make health care services easily accessible.

The Assin Nsuaem project would be built on a 15-acre land and would have a Doctor and Nurses flats attached and it is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Mr. Paul Sarpong, the Project Manager of adk consortium, consultant for the project, said four contractors would execute the project to enable its early completion.

He said 12 months would be for the construction of the building and the rest of the months for equipping the hospital.

Osedeayo Kwantwi Barima, thanked President Akufo-Addo for the project and urged the contractors to finish the project as scheduled to avoid judgement debts.

He noted that the project, when completed would ease pressure on the over stretched health centres in the district.

In addition, he told the contractors that their doors were always open for any assistance and tasked them to work collectively and assist each other in times of difficulty to move the project forward.

Nana kweku Atta Banafo, on his part pleaded with the contractors to employ artisans in the community to reduce unemployment.

He charged the contractors to remain resolute and focused for the timely completion of the project.

Nana Banafo, noted that the unavailability of a district hospital, made it worrisome as emergency cases had to go through long distances to receive medical attention.