Two teachers abducted in anglophone Cameroon

Suspected separatist fighters abducted two teachers on Tuesday in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, according to local and security sources.

The fighters raided a school in Ndu town where primary school pupils were sitting for a public exam, a security source said.

“They started shooting indiscriminately in the air and dispelled the school children and kidnapped two teachers. One of the teachers was shot in the leg. The pupils had started the exams when the terrorists arrived at about 10:30 a.m. this Tuesday,” the source told Xinhua. Soldiers were in pursuit of the attackers.

Separatist fighters in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest are known for regularly kidnapping teachers and students.

In 2019, they abducted 170 students and their teacher in Kumbo in the Northwest region. Since 2017, government forces and separatist fighters have clashed in the two regions, where separatists seek to create an independent nation.