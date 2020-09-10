The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Wednesday as the euro maintained momentum.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.20 percent at 93.2586.

The euro rose ahead of European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting scheduled on Thursday.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.1808 U.S. dollars from 1.1780 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was down to 1.2989 dollars from 1.2990 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar increased to 0.7270 U.S. dollar from 0.7215 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 106.21 Japanese yen, higher than 106.03 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.9125 Swiss franc from 0.9173 Swiss franc, and it decreased to 1.3163 Canadian dollars from 1.3222 Canadian dollars.