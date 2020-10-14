The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has debunked claims of an alleged robbery on campus by armed and knives wielding men in the later hours of Monday, October 12.

Major Kofi Baah Bentum, Director of Public Affairs at UCC told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that after subjecting the news to critical investigations, it found it to be a hoax and urged students to remain calm.

“What we know happened was more like a prank. Somebody with reasons best known to whoever put out that on the students’ platform indicating that, robbers had come around” he said.

Major Bentum advised the students and members of the University community to remain calm as it intensified moves to straighten internal security to enable all to go about their normal duties in peace.

“The University has invested a lot in improving security on campus by providing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, street lights and other technologies for surveillance and monitoring,” he said.

Additionally, he assured students of the University Authority’s relentless commitment to protect and safeguard the interest of students as part of efforts to promote the already conducive atmosphere on campus to enhance teaching and learning.

The Director of Public Affairs urged students to prioritise their personal security, by walking in groups or in pairs, avoid walking late in the night and dark places volunteer information of the hide out of such social miscreants to the police for legal redress.

Besides that, the Police Service had also debunked the claim circulating on social media and called on all such affected persons victims of the alleged act to report immediately to the police.