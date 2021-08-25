UENR resumes academic work

Lectures resumed on Monday at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, after the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) called off its industrial action.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the university campus, academic activities were in progress, and students told GNA they were excited and expressed gratitude to UTAG for rescinding its decision.

They however called on the government to provide the needs of the Association for improved conditions of service in the supreme interest of the students.

“The strike has consequently delayed academic work for the semester. Research work became standstill because it was extremely difficult to get supervisors”, Ms Francisca Asare Badiako, a student stated.

Henry Amedormeh, a level 200 Actuarial Science Student said though majority of students had since returned to campus and expressed satisfaction that normalcy had returned for academic work to begin.

Another student, Samuel Agyemang, pursuing Civil Engineering, said he hoped that semester would end very soon because most students had virtually spent their money.

The GNA could however not reach Mr Hayford Asare, the University Relations Officer (URO) because he was attending a meeting.