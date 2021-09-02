UK Sanctions Myanmar Entrepreneur Associated With Military Junta

The UK government announced on Thursday the imposition of new sanctions targeting Myanmar businessman Tay Za and his Htoo Group of companies for his close association with the military junta that overthrew the civilian government in the South Asian country in February.

“These sanctions make clear that the UK will take concrete measures to limit the junta’s access to finance and economic resources, including by targeting business networks associated with the military regime,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

On February 1, following the general election, in which the National League for Democracy party, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, won by a landslide, the military seized all control of the country, imprisoned elected leaders and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered massive demonstrations across the nation that have been met with a violent crackdown.

According to UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, at least 962 people have been killed by the Myanmar security forces.