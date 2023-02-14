Unlock the power of crypto this Valentine’s Day

A recent survey has shown that having an active interest in cryptocurrency could be the new language of love.

This Valentine’s Day, Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, takes a look at crypto’s role in romance thanks to a global survey of 2,600 people. The results prove that crypto could in fact make a difference to your dating potential.

According to the survey:

● An active interest in crypto can be a significant plus in a romantic relationship: 83% of participants said that liking crypto was an attractive feature in a relationship.

● Interest in Web3 can be a way to get noticed, as the survey found that almost 70% said they would be more excited about going on a date with someone if they found out they were interested in crypto.

● Having enthusiasm for crypto also shows an openness to innovation and technological advancement. Almost 60% said that they find people interested in crypto appealing because they are tech-savvy.

● Nearly 38% of those surveyed said their partner was just as passionate about crypto as they were, while 27% credited themselves for introducing their partner to the world of Web3 and its underlying technology.

● A staggering 83% of respondents said they would prefer to receive a crypto gift card rather than flowers or chocolate for Valentine’s Day.

The survey findings are compelling and show that having an interest in crypto could be the key to a romantic relationship with like-minded enthusiasts this Valentine’s Day. As digital assets continue to rise in popularity, online resources make it easy to jump into the world of crypto and Web3. Binance Academy offers many online courses and other free learning resources to either begin or grow your crypto knowledge.

About the survey

The survey was conducted from February 6th to 9th, 2023 on the Binance Survey platform, and was open to both Binance users and non-users. 2,600 adults interested in crypto, ranging from 18 to 46 years old, participated in this global survey.

The results of this survey are based on the responses of a limited sample of individuals and are not representative of the views of Binance.