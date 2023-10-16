UTAG serves notice of strike

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Monday said it will disrupt industrial harmony if the government fails to address their concerns following the payment of UTAG’s Book and Research Allowance.

“We are urging the Government to ensure that all UTAG Members receive their Book and Research Allowance by the 21st of October to avoid disrupting industrial harmony,” a communiqué issued by UTAG has said.

The communiqué jointly signed by Professor Mamudu A. Akudugu, UTAG National President, Dr Eliasu Mumuni, UTAG National Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday,

They urged that the allowance, which was a critical component of UTAG’s conditions of service, needed to be paid promptly.

“…The Book and Research Allowance has been delayed for the already completed 2022/2023 academic year, causing mounting tension on campuses. We therefore call on the government to ensure that our members receive their Book and Research Allowance payments by 21st October to avoid potential disruption to academic activities and maintain industrial harmony among educators,” it said.

The communiqué noted that its members would not return to the classroom in January 2024 if the government failed to pay the negotiated ex-pump rate together with all accrued arrears by November 1, 2023, as agreed.

“UTAG clarifies that the implementation of the National Research Fund should not replace the infamous Book and Research Allowance, which is a critical component of the conditions of service of the Members of UTAG, which has been delayed unduly for the already completed 2022/2023 Academic year as many Lecturers in public universities are yet to receive this reimbursable expenditure. This is creating tension on our campus,” it said.