Visa and FTX take crypto debit card worldwide

Already available in the US, the FTX account-linked Visa debit cards will now be rolled out in dozens of countries, initially in Latin America, with Europe and Asia to follow.

The cards allow users to convert and pay for goods and services with the crypto balance in their FTX wallets at the 80 million merchant locations worldwide that accept Visa.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO, FTX, says: “This card allows users to make use of their FTX crypto balances 24 hours a day, 365 days a year securely and with no administrative or processing fees.”

Cuy Sheffield, head, crypto, Visa, adds: “At Visa, we believe that digital currencies will have a lasting impact on the future of financial ser