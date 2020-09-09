Head of National Office, West African Examinations Council, Mrs Wendy E. Addy-Lamtey has stated emphatically that WAEC over a decade has never circulated ‘Apor’ or examination questions to any social media platform and don’t even intend to do so.

According to her, some occurrences during the just ended WAEC (SC) 2020 examination where the examination papers were circulated on social media about 72 hours before the writing, happened to be fake with respect to the integrated science paper.

She stated that, examination malpractice could be described as the worst form of fraud that is perpetuated, and it affects the youth whose value system is now being formed.

Mrs Wendy added that, her outfit is working closely with the security agencies who have assured them that they are tracking the perpetrators to clamp down on their activities of which she is of the believe that it will minimize their mischief and restore confidence in the validity and reliability of WAEC examination and certificates.

“The council has reported the teachers involved in examination malpractice by aiding students with their mobile phone to the Ghana Education Service for administrative sanctions to be taken against them”. She said.

The Head of the National Office, seized the opportunity to call on their stakeholders and the general public to assist the council in it’s effort to safeguard the integrity of the examination.

She further added that, although, the council is the assessment body established by law with the mandate to determine examinations required in the public interest, will be needless without the support of the stakeholders.

On the upcoming BECE, Mrs Lamptey, said it will be administered under what has become the ‘new normal’ and therefore, there is the need for all candidates and examination officials to comply with all the health and safety protocols including washing of hands, wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distance.

On his part, Head of the legal department at WAEC, Rev. Victor Brew also announced steps the examination body has taken including engaging the cybercrime department of the Ghana Police Service and other investigators to clamp down on the websites behind the leakages of WASSCE questions on social media.

Rev Brew revealed that, some arrests have already been made in connection with the confusion, assault, and vandalism that occurred in the just ended WAEC 2020 examination.