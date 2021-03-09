Dr. Prosper N. Ogum, Head Coach of West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), says they are in urgent search of a top marksman heading into the second round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Academy lads are placed 11th on the league table on 22 points with most of their wins recorded at home and just one away win all season which came at Eleven Wonders in week four.

According to the highly experienced coach, they were currently having issues with their strike force having transferred some players mid-season.

“We have issues with our striking department which is not making the team complete and as a result, we are not playing a perfect game.

“We have lost most of our away games because we don’t normally have the striking presence especially having sold Daniel Lomotey and Daniel Owusu.

“We are currently scouting for a marksman and with two more weeks to the close of the second transfer window. I’m very hopeful we would have someone to play as a marksman to make our team complete and perfect, ” he stated.

WAFA resumes their second-round campaign in the next two weeks with a trip away at Techiman against the relegation-threatened side, King Faisal.

