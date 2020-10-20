Mr Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet, District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Dayi, has said that the Assembly is determined to bring healthcare closer to the doorsteps of the people.

He said it was therefore constructing health facilities across the District to enable the people have access to quality healthcare services to make them remain healthy and productive to contribute to the District’s growth.

Mr Mallet said this when he commissioned a Community Health- Based Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for Sanga, a farming community in the District, bringing the total number of CHPS compounds to 20.

The DCE said the facility would help reduce mother and child mortality, urging the community to avoid self-medication and endeavour to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols to stem the spread of the disease.

He said the Assembly and its Health Directorate would monitor the smooth running of the facility and called on the community to cooperate with the health workers who would be posted and support them with accommodation so they could discharge their duties effectively.

Ms Faustina Doosogla who deputised for the District Director of Health, Madam Patience Nunoo, assured the community that health personnel would soon be posted to the facility to take good care of their health needs.

She commended the Assembly for providing the facility to the community, saying, it would help facilitate effective health services delivery to the people, and urged the people to develop a healthy relationship between them and health workers to be posted to the facility.

Ms Doosogla said when health facilities were close to the doorsteps of the people, it would encourage them to access quality health service and avoid self-medication.

Mr A.N.K Anagli- Baka, who represented the chief of the community, commended the Assembly for the gesture and pledged to ensure that the facility was put to good use and properly maintained.

The facility has well ventilated modern Out Patients Department (O.P.D) Consulting Room, Maternity and ANC Ward, Dispensary and Store, RFC and FP Unit as well as toilet and bath.