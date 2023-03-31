We are disappointed in Minority Group in Parliament – UFP

The United Front Party (UFP) says it is “deeply disappointed” in the Minority group in Parliament over their decision to approve some ministerial appointees of the government despite calls against their approval.

According to the Party, the actions and inactions of the Minority in recent times had cast doubts over the country’s democracy and its ability to deliver the required fruits and necessary dividends for the people of Ghana when desired.

The Party, in a statement signed and issued by Dr Nana Agyenim-Boateng, Leader and Founder of UFP, called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to put its house in order and provide a viable alternative to the current Administration.

The statement said Ghanaians could no longer look up to the NPP- led government to deliver the country from the current economic difficulties.

“This is why we, the smaller opposition parties look to the NDC to lead the way to bring the needed change that Ghanaians so much cherish and desire. The NDC Party must be seen as being disciplined, instilling discipline in its rank and file, and disciplining persons who go against Party directives.

“Considering the depravation, the Akufo Addo-Bawumia Government has plunged this country into, the largest opposition NDC putting its House in order and ensuring a united front at all times is the first step and test towards delivering the Ghana we want.”

The Party lauded former President John Dramani Mahama on his decision to run for the Presidency again, saying the current times required a caring, thoughtful and compassionate leader who put the needs of the country ahead of his parochial interests and desires.

“We wish to congratulate H.E. John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic, for his successful nomination, filing and vetting, as well as most importantly, his desire to come back to rescue this country,” the statement said.

“We wish to state emphatically that until such a time that all smaller political parties can form a major third force, we wish to render our unflinching support to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the time to rescue Ghana is now,” it added.

The Party petitioned the NDC to disqualify one Prince Moses Zakaria, who it described as UFP former General Secretary, from contesting in NDC’s upcoming parliamentary primaries in Madina.

” We also wish to as a Party, warn and urge the NDC not to entertain persons such as our formal General Secretary, Mr. Prince Moses Zakaria, who we hear intends to contest for the Parliamentary seat of the people of Madina on the ticket of the NDC.

The UFP said its immediate-past General Secretary was dismissed from the Party for alleged “anti-Party misconduct” and asked the NDC not to entertain him.

The statement also urged the Electoral Commission to abandon the new C.I until it had consensus with the main opposition Party

“We wish to urge the E.C. to consider good reason and sound judgement, and abandon the proposed C.I. until an agreement or resolution is reached with all political parties, particularly those represented in Parliament. This is the right thing to do in the interest of our democracy. ”

The Party also questioned recent appointment of some persons onto the EC, adding that, it was time Ghanaians reconsidered how appointments were made on the election governing body to avoid ruining its integrity.