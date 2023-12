We Can’t Tell When This Conflict Will End – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at his annual press conference on Tuesday that “no one knows” when the Russia-Ukraine conflict will end.

“I think that no one knows the answer. Even respected people, our commanders and our Western partners, who say that the war will last many years, they do not know,” Zelensky told the press conference aired live by Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne.

Commenting on Ukraine’s achievements in the conflict in 2023, Zelensky said that Ukraine gained a “major victory” in the Black Sea.

“In Ukraine and abroad, everyone can appreciate that the Russian fleet was deprived of their total dominance in the Ukrainian Black Sea,” Zelensky said, insisting that Russia “hasn’t achieved any of its goals” this year.

While speaking on Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Zelensky said the fact that Ukraine didn’t control the sky and didn’t have enough ammunition had impacted the military operations in the southern regions this year.

Zelensky said that military commanders have offered him to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 soldiers to participate in Ukraine’s defense and potential counteroffensive operations, but the decision on their mobilization has not been approved yet.

Asked about the prospects of joining parts of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Zelensky said the option is out of the table due to certain risks.

Zelensky also noted that Kiev has not received any official proposals regarding the “partial accession” to the alliance.

Commenting on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, Zelensky said that soon his country will receive several new Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems from its partners.

Besides, next year, Ukraine plans to produce about 1 million drones, Zelensky said.