We will ensure Akufo-Addo does not increase gov’t size – NDC

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the newly appointed Minority Leader of Parliament, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not allow President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to increase the size of government.

“The NDC MPs won’t allow President Akufo-Addo to further increase his government size, which we believe is already bloated,” he said.

Dr Forson said this on Thursday when he addressed the media in Parliament at his maiden press conference since his appointment as the Leader of the Minority on Tuesday.

“I wish to, first of all, send a message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), that the people of Ghana are calling on them to downsize the government to reflect the mood of the country before asking people to forego their coupons or interests and sacrifice their payout,” he said.

“If the President intends to reshuffle his government, let it be known that we in the NDC will not accept an attempt to increase the size of government. And if the current size of his ministers is increased by one person, that person will not receive our cooperation.”

There have been several calls for the Government to cut down on its appointees in the wake of the current economic challenges and the Minority Leader says any appointee added would face stiff opposition from the NDC.

Dr Ato Forson assured the rank and file of the NDC that he would represent the collective interest of the party and advised them to remain calm.

“We want the rank and file of the party to keep calm, Members of Parliament are on good terms,” he said.

“As a leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity.”

The NDC, on Tuesday, January 24, replaced Mr Haruna Iddrisu with Dr Ato Forson as the Minority Leader.

Mr James Klutse Avedzi, a Deputy Minority Leader, was replaced with Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, MP for Ellembelle, while Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Minority Chief Whip, was substituted with Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu.

The Party’s decision has received mixed reactions among some supporters in Tamale South and Asawase in the Ashanti Region with some calling on the NDC leadership to change the decision and reinstate both Haruna Iddrisu and Alhaji Mubarak.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC Chairman, had explained that the decision was apt and worked best for the collective interest.

Mr Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, said those who mattered were contacted for the necessary inputs.

“This decision was taken after wide consultation. If you look at the apex leadership of the party, that consultation was done…,” he said.