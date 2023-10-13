WFP promises to support Tanzania reduce disaster risks

The World Food Program (WFP) on Friday pledged to continue supporting Tanzania in strengthening preparedness on disaster risk reduction and management.

In remarks to mark International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, WFP deputy country director for Tanzania Brian Bogart called on the East African nation to increase financial resources toward this vital humanitarian sector.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is celebrated every year on Oct. 13 to create awareness about disasters, their impact on living beings, and preventive measures.

Speaking in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, Bogart called for the need to improve coordination between the government and public and private sectors in strengthening the country’s capacity to prepare for outbreaks of diverse disasters.

Tanzania was making good strides in the aspects of preparedness, as well as disaster risk reduction, but more efforts were still needed, he said, adding that interventions on preventing the outbreak of disasters must be given first priority in order to serve people’s lives, especially in marginalized communities across the country.

Ummy Nderiananga, the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs and Coordination, said the government would continue to engage stakeholders and relevant experts from the private sector in further strengthening the country’s capability in the preparedness for disaster risk reduction and management.