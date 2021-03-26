dpa/GNA – Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthi rebels unleashed a series of attacks against neighbouring Saudi Arabia on Friday, according to the Houthis, the latest chapter in the group’s struggle with Saudi forces backing Yemen’s central government.

In recent weeks, oil-rich Saudi Arabia has been the target of increasing drone and missile attacks by the Houthis.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Serae said on Friday the group had launched 12 offensive drones and eight ballistic missiles targeting facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco.

Six other drones were launched as part of a major operation against military sites in the Saudi border regions of Najran and Asir, Serae added.

“This operation has successfully fulfilled its goals,” he said, without giving details.

Serae said the attacks marked the start of the seventh year of the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted eight explosive drones launched by the Houthis towards targets Saudi Arabia. Two universities were among the targets.

Saudi Arabia said a projectile attack on Thursday on an oil distribution station in the border region of Jazan had sparked a fire without causing casualties or damage.

A source at the Saudi Energy Ministry condemned the attack, saying it targets stability of energy supplies to be shipped globally, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported.

The latest attacks come days after Saudi Arabia announced a ceasefire proposal aimed at ending Yemen’s war.

Yemen has been roiled by a devastating power struggle since late 2014.