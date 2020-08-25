Zambia recorded a reduction in gender-based violence cases in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the previous year, figures released by the police on Tuesday showed.

The country recorded 4,409 gender-based violence cases in the quarter compared to 6,139 cases in the same quarter in 2019, showing a reduction of about 28.2 percent.

The figures showed that 2,356 victims were adult females while 797 were males, representing 53.4 percent and 18.1 percent respectively.

The figures further showed that 1,256 children were victims of gender-based violence during the quarter, representing about 28 percent.