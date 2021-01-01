Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to free, fair and peaceful elections next year.

The Zambian leader has therefore urged stakeholders to ensure continued peace and stability in the country ahead of the general elections.

“Our record of peace and stability continues to be a shining example to the world at large. We continue to be a beacon of peace in Africa.

Yes, we have had our differences but we continue to cherish and nurture this peace in the spirit of One Zambia, One Nation. I implore each one of us not to take this peace and stability for granted,” he said in his New Year address.

The Zambian leader hoped that there will be peace and tranquility during and after the 2021 general elections. The Zambian leader further expressed optimism on the economy recovering next year following a negative economic downturn experienced in 2021 worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic recovery program launched recently, coupled with a positive mindset, perseverance and dedication, will ensure economic rebound, he added.